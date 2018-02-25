FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 7:18 PM / a day ago

Nigeria air force deploys air assets in search for missing girls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s air force said on Sunday it had deployed additional air assets to the northeast to search for girls missing after an attack on their school by suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

The government said 110 girls, out of a total of 906 students, remain unaccounted for after the attack on Monday at the school in the town of Dapchi, in Yobe state. President Muhammadu Buhari had said troops and reconnaissance aircraft would be used in the search.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Editing by William Maclean

