Three suicide bombers kill 12 in northeast Nigeria: emergency agency
September 18, 2017 / 3:10 PM / a month ago

Three suicide bombers kill 12 in northeast Nigeria: emergency agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected suicide bombers killed at least 12 people and injured 26 others on Monday in northeast Nigeria’s state of Borno, epicentre of the Islamist militant Boko Haram insurgency, the chairman of the state emergency management agency said.

The attacks are the latest in a series of bombings in the restive northeast that have killed at least 200 people since June 1, according to a Reuters tally.

Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi and Lanre Ola; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones

