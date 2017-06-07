FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected Boko Haram fighters attack Maiduguri in Nigeria
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 2 months ago

Suspected Boko Haram fighters attack Maiduguri in Nigeria

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected fighters for the Islamist insurgency Boko Haram entered the city of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria on Wednesday, as loud bangs and explosions were heard, causing civilians to flee, according to Reuters witnesses.

Maiduguri in Borno state is the epicentre of the eight-year fight against Boko Haram, and has been largely free of violence for the past two years.

Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi and Adewale Kolawole in Maiduguri; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Larry King

