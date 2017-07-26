FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 14 days ago

Nigeria says has rescued oil firm staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's military has rescued all state oil firm staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The corpses of nine soldiers and a civilian were also recovered, the military said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said suspected members of the Islamist insurgency had kidnapped 10 members of a university research team the firm had contracted to prospect for oil in Nigeria's northeast.

NNPC did not immediately respond to calls for comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

