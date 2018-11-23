Corrected: Islamic State says attacks in West Africa resulted in 118 casualties

(Corrects headline to show attacks caused 118 casualties, not 118 killed)

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for five attacks in an area it calls the “State of West Africa” which it said had resulted in 118 casualties in the last week.

In a video posted late on Thursday, the militant group did not specify the number of people killed in attacks between Nov. 16 and 22. Islamic State uses “State of West Africa” to refer to Nigeria where security sources told Reuters more than 100 soldiers had been killed in attacks in recent days.