Four dead in ambush of World Food Programme convoy in Nigeria -official
December 17, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 2 days ago

Four dead in ambush of World Food Programme convoy in Nigeria -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAUCHI, Nigeria, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Four people were killed when a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) aid convoy was ambushed in northeast Nigeria, a WFP spokeswoman said on Sunday, in the latest attack in the region as the conflict with Boko Haram nears its ninth year.

“WFP can confirm that a convoy escorted by the Nigerian military including WFP-hired trucks was the subject of an attack by armed groups 35 km southwest of Ngala in Borno State on Saturday,” she said in an emailed statement.

“Four people, including the driver of a WFP-hired truck and a driver’s assistant, were killed in the incident,” the statement said, adding that “WFP is working with the authorities to determine the whereabouts of the trucks.”

The spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the driver and assistant were WFP staff, or give details of the other two people killed. (Reporting by Ardo Hazzad in Bauchi and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos; Editing by Paul Simao)

