March 7, 2018 / 8:48 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Nigeria sentences man to life imprisonment for 2010 car bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, March 7 (Reuters) - A Nigerian court on Wednesday sentenced the brother of a suspected militant leader to life imprisonment for treason for his involvement in twin car bombings in the capital, Abuja, in 2010.

The blasts, which killed at least 10 people near an independence day parade, were claimed by the Movement of the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), formerly the main militant group in Nigeria’s southern oil heartland before it reached a peace agreement with the government.

Charles Okah had pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the trial, which took more than seven years.

In 2013, a South African court sentenced his brother, Henry, to 24 years in prison for masterminding the car bombings.

Reporting by Abraham Achirga, writing by Paul Carsten, editing by Larry King

