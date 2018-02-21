Nigerian military rescues 76 schoolgirls after Boko Haram attack: residents

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian military rescued 76 schoolgirls and recovered the bodies of two others on Wednesday, after the students went missing during a Boko Haram attack on a village, three parents, a resident and a local government official told Reuters.

More than 90 schoolgirls were feared missing after the attack on the village of Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, sources had told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

Reuters was unable to determine the situation of the remaining missing students.