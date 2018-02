LAGOS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Nigerian bourse has approved the voluntary delisting of Seven-Up Bottling Co after it received a takeover bid from its majority shareholder with the aim of restructuring the soft drinks bottler.

The stock exchange, which suspended trading in the company’s shares in January, said in a notice that it approved the delisting last week. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)