LAGOS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main stock index rose to above 43,000 points on Thursday, a level last seen in October 2008, after local and foreign funds bought shares across several sectors, traders said.

Stocks rallied for the sixth day this year to extend gains from last year. They climbed 2.9 percent on Thursday to add to a 9.3 percent rise so far this year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)