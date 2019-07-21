Corrected: Four Turks kidnapped in Nigeria, police launch rescue operation

(Corrects day when incident was reported)
ABUJA/ANKARA (Reuters) - Four Turkish nationals have been kidnapped in western Nigeria and police are conducting a rescue operation, a state police spokesman said on Sunday.
“Four Turkish expatriates were kidnapped at a drinking spot in Gbale village in the Edu local government area of Kwara State,” said Okasanmi Ajayi, spokesman for Kwara state police.
A rescue operation has been launched to find the Turkish nationals and arrest the kidnappers, the spokesman said.
The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, he said.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it had no further information.
On Tuesday, 10 Turkish sailors were taken hostage by armed pirates who attacked a Turkish-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria.
Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dale Hudson