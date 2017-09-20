Nigeria's Union Bank starts 50 bln naira share sale

LAGOS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Union Bank has begun a share sale to existing shareholders to raise 50 billion naira ($159.24 mln) after it received regulatory approval, the bank said on Wednesday.

The mid-tier bank said the rights issue opens for subscription on Sept. 20 and closes on Oct. 30. It plans to offer 12.1 billion shares at 4.10 naira each, issuing five new shares to investors for every seven already held.

Union Bank, in which Atlas Mara Ltd, the African investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, owns a 44.5 percent stake, has said it planned to raise funds to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agribusinesses. ($1 = 314.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)