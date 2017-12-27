FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian air force says United States agrees to sell fighter planes to Nigeria -statement
December 27, 2017 / 5:41 PM / in 2 days

Nigerian air force says United States agrees to sell fighter planes to Nigeria -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Nigerian air force said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to sell fighter planes to Nigeria, as the West African country continues its eight-year conflict with Islamist insurgency Boko Haram.

The sale of the 12 A29 Super Tucano aircraft, with weapons and services, is worth $593 million.

The U.S. ambassador to Nigeria presented the letters of offer and acceptance, the official agreement to make the sale, to the country’s air force earlier on Wednesday, the air force statement said.

The agreements are expected to be signed and necessary payments made before Feb. 20, the statement said, adding that the U.S. State Department has already approved the sale. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)

