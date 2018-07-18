FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Nigerian police say eight suspected Boko Haram members confess to Chibok abduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigerian police said on Wednesday that eight suspected members of militant group Boko Haram they had arrested had confessed to involvement in the 2014 abduction of some 270 girls from the northeastern village of Chibok.

The mass abduction of their girls from their school caused global outrage and drew attention to the militant group which has been trying to create an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria since 2009.

Reporting by Ola Lanre and Ahmed Kingimi; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
