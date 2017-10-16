FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's unit to invest $1 billion in India's infra fund
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 16, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 6 days ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's unit to invest $1 billion in India's infra fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Monday said it signed a $1 billion investment deal with a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) - one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

NIIF, a quasi-sovereign wealth fund, said ADIA will become the first institutional investor in its master fund.

The corpus of NIIF, created by the Indian government to boost infrastructure financing, is proposed to be about $6 billion, with a 49 percent investment from the government.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.