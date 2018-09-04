Trump says Nike sending 'terrible message' with Kaepernick ads: Daily Caller

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Nike (NKE.N) was sending “a terrible message” with an advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback whose decision to kneel during the national anthem sparked a national controversy.

Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick appears as a face of Nike Inc advertisement marking the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" slogan in this image released by Nike in Beaverton, Oregon, U.S., September 4, 2018. Courtesy Nike/Handout via REUTERS

“I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent,” Trump said in an interview with the Daily Caller. “There’s no reason for it.”

Trump, who has frequently railed against the decision by NFL players to kneel during the anthem, acknowledged in the interview that the company had “certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do.”