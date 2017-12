Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nike Inc reported a nearly 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday as sales growth in international markets offset weakness in North America.

Net income fell to $767 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $842 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $8.55 billion from $8.18 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)