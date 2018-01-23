Lauda agrees not to disclose purchase price for Niki -Oesterreich TV

VIENNA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Former Formula One champion Niki Lauda has agreed not to disclose the price he will pay to acquire Niki, the airline he founded, Lauda told tabloid newspaper Oesterreich’s online television channel on Tuesday.

The airline’s administrators announced on Tuesday that Lauda had made the winning bid for Niki, beating British Airways owner IAG and other rivals.

Lauda said he planned to begin talks with Niki’s staff as soon as possible and resume flights at the end of March. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)