Niki Lauda to buy airline he founded, say administrators

VIENNA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Former Formula One champion Niki Lauda will acquire Niki, the airline he founded, and a meeting of its Austrian creditors have unanimously supported his bid, the carrier’s Austrian and German administrators said on Tuesday.

An agreed sale of Niki to British Airways owner IAG was thrown into doubt earlier this month after two courts ruled that insolvency proceedings had to move to Austria from Germany.

That paved the way for other interested parties, such as Ryanair and Lauda, to bid for the carrier, which most recently was part of failed airline Air Berlin. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)