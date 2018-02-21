FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 10:33 PM / a day ago

Australia's Nine Entertainment H1 profit rises 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian television network Nine Entertainment on Thursday reported a 55 percent rise in underlying profit in the first half of its fiscal year, helped by a boost in market share from improved ratings.

Net profit after tax, excluding one-off items, rose to A$116.2 million ($90.66 million) during the period, from A$75 million a year earlier. Analysts at Citigroup had forecast an interim profit of A$72 million.

The TV network posted an interim dividend of 5 Australian cents per share, compared to 4.5 Australian cents from a year earlier.

$1 = 1.2817 Australian dollars Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
