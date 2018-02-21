FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 21, 2018 / 11:24 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Nine Entertainment H1 profit rises on improved market share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, CEO comment, revenue details)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian television network Nine Entertainment on Thursday reported a 55 percent rise in underlying profit in the first half of its fiscal year, helped by a boost in market share from improved ratings.

Net profit after tax, excluding one-off items, rose to A$116.2 million ($90.66 million) during the period, from A$75 million a year earlier. Analysts at Citigroup had forecast an interim profit of A$72 million.

The TV network posted an interim dividend of 5 Australian cents per share, compared to 4.5 Australian cents from a year earlier.

“This was a strong half for Nine, across our entire business. Positive Free To Air TV ratings momentum combined with our focus on the 25-54 year demographics is translating to improving revenue share,” said Chief Executive Hugh Marks.

Including one-off items, the company reported a statutory profit of A$174.1 million as opposed to a loss of A$236.9 million in the same period a year ago, helped by gains on the sale of Nine’s Willoughby site, initially announced in 2015.

Half-year revenue excluding one-off items rose 9 percent to A$723.9 million.

Nine said it expects full year EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortization) to fall between A$237 million and A$261 million, which it said was the average and the top of the range of analysts’ current estimates

$1 = 1.2817 Australian dollars Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.