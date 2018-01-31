FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated a day ago

Nintendo's Q3 operating profit soars on Switch, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japanese videogames maker Nintendo Co Ltd on Wednesday raised its full-year outlook and reported a jump in its third-quarter operating profit on strong demand for its new Switch games console.

Nintendo posted an operating profit of 116.50 billion yen ($1.07 billion) for the October-December quarter, up 261 percent from 32.26 billion yen a year ago.

That compared with a consensus estimate of around 67 billion yen from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Kyoto-based company raised its profit forecast for the year ending March to 160 billion yen, from 120 billion yen. That compared with a consensus estimate of around 144 billion yen from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 108.6900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

