January 18, 2018 / 12:36 PM / 2 days ago

N.Irish parties have weeks to restore devolved government, Dublin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - The British and Irish governments will give parties in Northern Ireland weeks rather than months to complete a new round of talks aimed at re-establishing the province’s devolved government, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“I think we’re talking about weeks rather than months here ... We’re very conscious of the time pressures here and I think all parties recognise that,” Simon Coveney told reporters when asked if the parties faced a deadline when talks begin next week.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

