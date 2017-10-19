Britain will legislate N.Irish budget unless power-sharing deal reached - minister

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A written agreement to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland must be forthcoming by Oct. 30 or else Britain’s parliament will have to legislate a budget for the province, the minister for the region said on Thursday.

“I have made clear that I will only legislate (to restore Northern Ireland’s executive) on the basis of a written agreement between the parties,” James Brokenshire said in a statement. “If this is not forthcoming before 30 October, the only option remaining would be to legislate for a budget at Westminster.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)