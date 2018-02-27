FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
February 27, 2018 / 11:47 AM / a day ago

Britain's May still thinks Northern Ireland power-share deal possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May still believes a deal can be reached to restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The British province has been without a devolved executive for over a year since Irish nationalists Sinn Fein withdrew from the compulsory power-sharing government with their arch-rivals, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

May spoke to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Monday evening.

“The Prime Minister said she had met with both Sinn Fein and the DUP last week and that she still believes a basis for accommodation remains,” the spokeswoman said.

On Brexit, May reaffirmed her commitment to avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland or between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.