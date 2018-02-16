FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 12:53 PM / a day ago

Britain still thinks Northern Ireland power-share deal possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain still believes a deal can be done to restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, its minister for the region said on Friday after talks to end a political stalemate broke down again this week.

Both the British and Irish governments insist they want to get the talks back on track and Karen Bradley said she will consider all options over the weekend on what steps to take next before updating London’s parliament on Tuesday.

“I will do all I can to get devolved government back into Stormont (parliament) because I genuinely believe that that is the best thing for the people of Northern Ireland,” Bradley told reporters.

Reporting by Ian Graham, editing by Padraic Halpin and John Stonestreet

