World News
April 23, 2019 / 8:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Northern Ireland police arrest woman, 57, over journalist killing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman signs a book of condolences in the Guildhall for the 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee who was shot dead in Londonderry, Northern Ireland April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

BELFAST (Reuters) - Police in Northern Ireland on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 57-year-old woman in connection with the shooting death of journalist Lyra McKee during a riot in Londonderry last week.

“Major Investigation Team detectives have arrested a 57-year-old woman under the Terrorism Act in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry on Thursday, 18th April,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

Police announced the arrest of two men in relation to the killing on Saturday, but both were later released.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below