Journalist Lyra McKee poses for a portrait outside the Sunflower Pub on Union Street in Belfast, Northern Ireland May 19, 2017. Jess Lowe Photography/Handout via REUTERS/Files

BELFAST (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of journalist Lyra McKee during a riot in Londonderry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland announced on Saturday.

“Major Investigation Team detectives have arrested two men, aged 18 and 19 under the Terrorism Act, in connection with the murder,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.