Northern Ireland police release teenagers arrested after journalist killing

Flowers and a candle are left at the exact spot where 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - Police in Northern Ireland on Sunday released without charge two teenagers arrested in relation to the killing of a journalist during a riot in Londonderry.

Lyra McKee, 29, an award-winning journalist who was writinga book on the disappearance of young people during decades ofviolence in Northern Ireland, was shot dead on Thursday as shewatched Irish nationalist youths attack police following a raid.

“Two males, aged 18 and 19 ... have been released without charge,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.