July 9, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Nissan finds misconduct in emissions, mileage data in Japan inspections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Monday it had discovered misconduct related to exhaust emissions and fuel economy measurements in final vehicle inspections at most of its factories in Japan.

FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen completing final checks on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/File Photo

The Japanese automaker said in a statement it had found that the testing environments for emissions and fuel economy were not in line with requirements, and that inspection reports were based on altered measurements.

Nissan said it would take appropriate action to prevent future occurrence.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

