TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors arrested ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn for a fourth time on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, after Japanese media reported that authorities were building a new case against him over payments made to an dealer in Oman.

Prosecutors arrest Ghosn for suspicion of aggravated breach of trust, NHK said.