Money News
December 12, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Brazil court grants ex-Nissan boss access to disputed Rio apartment

1 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian court decided on Wednesday that ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn should have the right to access a contested Rio apartment to retrieve personal belongings, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.

Ghosn and Nissan have battled and appealed several times over the apartment, which he used while working for the carmaker, since he was accused of financial wrongdoing. Nissan says the apartment has three safes which may contain evidence against Ghosn.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.