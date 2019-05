Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a joint news conference in Yokohama, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it would keep Hiroto Saikawa as its chief executive, while bringing in the boss of alliance partner Renault to its board.

The moves were widely expected. Two sources told Reuters earlier that Saikawa would stay on, even though Renault has been pushing for change in the Japanese company’s leadership.