Japan 'closely communicating' with U.S. after arrest of two men over Ghosn escape: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is closely communicating with relevant U.S. authorities following the U.S. arrest of two men on charges they enabled former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn to escape from Japan last year, a Japanese government source said on Thursday.

Former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor, 59, and his son, Peter Taylor, 27, are accused by Japanese authorities of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon to avoid trial over alleged financial wrongdoing.