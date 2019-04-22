Nissan files criminal complaint against jailed ex-Chairman Ghosn

FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor's global headquarters building in Yokohama, Japan, Dec. 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor said on Monday it had filed a criminal complaint against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn related to an aggravated breach of trust under Japan’s Companies Act.

The Japanese automaker said it had filed the complaint after determining payments made by Nissan to an overseas vehicle sales company through a subsidiary had been directed by Ghosn for his personal enrichment.

“Such misconduct is completely unacceptable, and Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties,” Nissan said in a statement posted on its website.

Ghosn is expected to be indicted by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday for aggravated breach of trust. It would be the fourth charge against him since he was arrested in November on suspicion of financial misconduct. He has denied all allegations against him.