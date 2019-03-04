Ghosn's lawyers hand dossier to U.N. human rights office showing violations: lawyer

Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers have submitted a dossier to the United Nations’ human rights office in Geneva which showed that the former head of Renault’s rights had been violated during detention in Japan, one his lawyers said on Monday.

A team of lawyers had handed a complete dossier showing violations of fundamental rights to the high commissioner for human rights in charge of investigating arbitrary detentions, Francois Zimeray said reading from a statement.