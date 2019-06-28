Ghosn lawyer says news conference cancelled after his daughters raised concerns

Junichiro Hironaka, lawyer for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn cancelled what would have been his first news conference since he was arrested last year after his daughters expressed concern about the potential consequences, his lawyer said on Friday.

Two hours after journalists were notified about the planned briefing by Ghosn, who is on bail, his lawyers cancelled the event, which was due to be held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ).

Ghosn’s daughters expressed concern about the potential consequences of him speaking publicly, especially after his re-arrest earlier this year, his lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters.