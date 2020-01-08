Highlights: Fugitive former Nissan boss Ghosn holds news conference

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fugitive former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn spoke to the media in Beirut on Wednesday after fleeing to Beirut last month from Tokyo, where he had been awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files

Following are some of his comments:

“I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my work, my family and my friends.”

“It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation and my profound appreciation to be able to be reunited with my family and loved ones.”

“(I was) interrogated for up eight hours a day without any lawyers present.”

“‘It will get worse for you if you don’t just confess’, the prosecutor told me repeatedly.”

“I am not here to talk about how I left Japan... I am here to talk about why. I am here to shed light on a system that violates the most basic (human rights).”

“I am here to clear my name. These allegations are untrue and I should never have been arrested in the first place.”

“They (family members) all endured unimaginable pain, they were barred to see me or even speak to me for months.”

“(Former Nissan colleague) Greg Kelly, an honourable man...Greg remains a victim of the Japanese hostage justice system.”