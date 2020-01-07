Japan transport minister orders security checks for large luggage at airports

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said on Tuesday that inspections of large baggage were now mandatory at private jet facilities at Japan’s major airports, following the stunning escape of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from the country.

Ghosn, who had been awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial crimes, fled to Lebanon. Media reported he had hid inside an audio equipment case that went uninspected because it was too large for the X-ray machine at Kansai airport.