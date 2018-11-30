France's Macron urges Renault-Nissan stability in talks with Japan's Abe

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron stands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and stressed that the Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) (7201.T) alliance should be preserved, following Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo, an Elysee official said on Friday.

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a G20 gathering of global leaders in Argentina, Abe told Macron that “the legal process must be allowed to take its course”, the French official said.

“For his part, (Macron) restated his firm wish that the alliance should be preserved, along with the stability of the group,” he added after the talks in Buenos Aires.