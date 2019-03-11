Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi chiefs to hold news conference Tuesday

The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of a common dealership of the companies in Saint-Avold, France, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - The heads of Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp will hold a joint news conference at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama on Tuesday, Nissan said.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko will attend the one-hour event, scheduled from 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), Nissan said.

No other information was available. It will mark the first joint news conference by the three companies since the arrest of Carlos Ghosn.

People with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier that the three partners plan to set up a joint board meeting structure in the wake of Ghosn’s ouster as chairman of all three companies following his arrest.