FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday raided the residence of former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

The raid follows Ghosn’s surprise escape days ago from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on four charges of financial wrongdoing, to Lebanon.

Ghosn has repeatedly said he is innocent of all charges against him.