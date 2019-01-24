Renault confirms Senard as new chairman, Bollore as CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company near Strasbourg, France, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Michelin’s Jean-Dominique Senard as its new chairman and Thierry Bollore as new chief executive.

“In addition, Renault’s Board of Directors wishes to supervise actively the functioning of the Alliance and decides to give its Chairman full responsibility for managing the Alliance on behalf of Renault, in liaison with the Chief Executive Officer,” Renault said, regarding its alliance partnership with Nissan.