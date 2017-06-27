FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says CEO Ghosn's salary rose 2.5 pct last year
June 27, 2017 / 2:07 AM / a month ago

Nissan says CEO Ghosn's salary rose 2.5 pct last year

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, June 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday said it paid CEO Carlos Ghosn 1.098 billion yen ($9.81 million) in the year ended March, up 2.5 percent from the previous year.

Ghosn, one of the best-paid auto executives, received a separate salary of 7.06 million euros ($7.89 million) last year as CEO of Renault SAC, Nissan's automating alliance partner.

Ghosn stepped down as Nissan CEO at the end of March, but remains chairman of the Japanese company. He will also earn salaries for his positions as chairman and CEO of Renault, and as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the newest member of the alliance. ($1 = 111.9100 yen) ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

