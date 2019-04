FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co shareholders voted former chairman Carlos Ghosn out as a director on Monday, severing his last ties with the automaker.

Shareholders at the emergency meeting also voted out another director, Greg Kelly, and voted in favour of making Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as a director, according to announcements made at the meeting.