Exclusive: Ghosn wanted to retrieve cash, artwork from Rio apt - court filing

Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo, Japan December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SAO PAULO/TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn sought to retrieve “personal belongings, documents, cash, objects and art pieces” from a Rio de Janeiro apartment that may contain evidence of his alleged financial misconduct, according to a Brazil court filing by Nissan last week.

The apartment, which the carmaker says it owns, contains “three safes” that Nissan has yet to open, according to the filing, adding it also has “designer furniture, artwork and decorative objects,” according to the filing.

A lawyer for Ghosn, Jose Roberto de Castro Neves, told Reuters he was unaware of the existence of three different safes.

“He’s a very smart guy,” de Castro Neves said in a brief phone interview. “If he had done something wrong, he would never leave it in the apartment.”

Tokyo prosecutors on Monday indicted Ghosn for under-reporting his income and also officially charged the automaker, making the firm culpable for the financial misconduct scandal that has shocked the industry. Ghosen is being held in a Tokyo jail.