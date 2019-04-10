Ghosn lawyers file second appeal against detention - Kyodo

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 3, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn’s defence lawyers filed their second appeal against his latest detention on Wednesday, Kyodo news reported, as the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co seeks a formal explanation for his re-arrest.

In a highly unusual move, Ghosn was re-arrested on Thursday on fresh allegations that he used company funds to enrich himself by $5 million, after he had been released on bail for 30 days after paying $9 million.

He already has been charged with under-reporting his Nissan salary for a decade and of temporarily transferring personal financial losses to Nissan’s books.