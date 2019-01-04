Nissan's Ghosn to appear in Tokyo court within 5 days - NHK

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court within five days after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his detention, NHK reported.

It would be Ghosn’s first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct. He has been detained since then and also been re-arrested over further allegations.

Ghosn filed a request with the Tokyo District Court on Friday and the court is required to hold a hearing within five days, the national broadcaster reported.

NHK said Ghosn intended to appear, citing his lawyer.

His Tokyo-based lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was not reachable for comment. Ghosn denies the allegations, local media has said.

Earlier this week, the Tokyo District Court approved an extension to Ghosn’s detention until Jan. 11.

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who has been charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn’s income, has been released on bail after the court ruled against extending his detention while he awaits trial.

Ghosn’s arrest has rocked the auto industry and strained Nissan’s ties with French automaking partner Renault SA, where he still remains chairman and CEO.