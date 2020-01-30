World News
Tokyo prosecutors issue arrest warrants for Ghosn, ex-U.S. soldier - Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday issued arrest warrants for a former U.S. special forces soldier and another person suspected of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan, Kyodo news reported.

Prosecutors also issued a warrant for Ghosn for illegally leaving the country, Kyodo said.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

