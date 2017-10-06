FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan transport min says unauthorised technicians certified cars at five Nissan plants
October 6, 2017 / 2:36 AM / 12 days ago

Japan transport min says unauthorised technicians certified cars at five Nissan plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said on Friday that unauthorised technicians had been found certifying vehicles at five Nissan Motor Co plants that the ministry has been inspecting.

The unauthorised technicians included contract workers, Ishii told a news conference.

Nissan has decided to recall all 1.2 million new passenger cars it sold in Japan over the past three years after discovering final vehicle inspections were not performed by authorised technicians. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Michael Perry)

